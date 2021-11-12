Oppenheimer Comments on Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $222.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.