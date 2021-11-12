Oppenheimer Comments on Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.
NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $222.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
