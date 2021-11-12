Opium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $122,103.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Opium has a market cap of $9.81 million and $122,103.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00003674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 62,958,910.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00072331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.13 or 0.07220228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,216.87 or 1.00074924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.