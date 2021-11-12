Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.62

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $28.42. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 24,629 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 million, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at $291,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057 and sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

