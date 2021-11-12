Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Open Lending updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LPRO traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.37. 2,201,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.15 and a beta of 0.29. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Open Lending stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1,082.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Open Lending worth $31,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.