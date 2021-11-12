Onooks (OOKS) Market Cap Reaches $7.80 Million

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Onooks has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $274,661.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00072185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00071609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00097963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,805.02 or 0.99883265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.14 or 0.07160560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,134,732 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.