ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTF. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 12,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. ON24 has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan bought 23,500 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $519,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 796,436 shares of company stock worth $17,337,605 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

