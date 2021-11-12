Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $21.40. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 57 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,316,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,425,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

