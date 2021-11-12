Omega Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

OMGA opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,061,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,425,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,544,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

