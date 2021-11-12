Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OLK traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,063. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLK. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

