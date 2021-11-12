Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OLMA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. 223,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,583. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34.
In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $335,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,458 shares of company stock worth $1,462,927 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.