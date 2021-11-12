Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OLMA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. 223,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,583. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34.

In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $335,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,458 shares of company stock worth $1,462,927 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

