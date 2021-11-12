OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

