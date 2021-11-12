OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

NYSE:MDT opened at $119.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

