OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.62 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.66. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

