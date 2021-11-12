OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after acquiring an additional 158,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after acquiring an additional 208,601 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

