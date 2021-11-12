Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 205,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis L. Klaeser bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,497 shares of company stock worth $603,718 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $398.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

