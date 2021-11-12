OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OFS Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 36,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 301.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

