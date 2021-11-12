Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.