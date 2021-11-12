Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of OCGN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 29,223,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,909,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other Ocugen news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 806,759 shares of company stock worth $9,060,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 1,472.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

