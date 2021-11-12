OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

OCFC opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 37,444 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 231,053 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

