OBIC Co.,Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBIIF opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.84 and a 200 day moving average of $205.12. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $182.25 and a 12-month high of $191.50.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

