NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 329,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,169,000 after buying an additional 238,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $107,454,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

NVIDIA stock opened at $303.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

