NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.360-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NVEE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.78. The company had a trading volume of 42,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,650 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

