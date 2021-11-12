Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 240.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NUWE opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 206.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

