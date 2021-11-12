Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,912 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Post worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 849.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Post by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.72. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $117.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

