Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth about $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:TM opened at $179.03 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.97 and a 200 day moving average of $174.19. The firm has a market cap of $250.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

