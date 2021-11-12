Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.65 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

