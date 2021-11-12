Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.16 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of WD-40 worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.59. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

