Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of National Health Investors worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NHI. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

NYSE NHI opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.57%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.