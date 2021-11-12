Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE NUVB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,249. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 86,881.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 2,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

