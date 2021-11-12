NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

NuVasive stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,874.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

