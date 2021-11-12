NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,353,000 after acquiring an additional 38,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NuVasive by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NuVasive by 9.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 823,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,874.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

