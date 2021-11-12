Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 8,250 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $1,382,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novavax alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

Novavax stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.07. 126,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.51. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 133.72% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.