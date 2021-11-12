Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.45. Novanta has a one year low of $112.01 and a one year high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.