Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.67 EPS.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,780. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta has a 1-year low of $112.01 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

