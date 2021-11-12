Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a one year low of $112.01 and a one year high of $184.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

