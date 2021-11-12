Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Price Target Cut to C$2.90 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.60 to C$2.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NHVCF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Northern Vertex Mining has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.30.
About Northern Vertex Mining
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.