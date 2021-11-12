Northern Trust Corp Sells 191,988 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,988 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

