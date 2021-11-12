Northern Trust Corp Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of Morphic worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Morphic by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Morphic by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

