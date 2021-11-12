Northern Trust Corp Has $11.90 Million Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.37.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

