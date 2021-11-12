Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $153.93 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.74 and a twelve month high of $155.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.33.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

