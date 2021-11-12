Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Ubiquiti worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

UI stock opened at $301.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.86 and a 200-day moving average of $305.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.11 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 739.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.