Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,159 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $990,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $27.08 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

