Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $975.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.57.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

