Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $1,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $2,965,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,438.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

