Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €6.20 by UBS Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €6.20 ($7.29) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($6.18) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.83 ($6.86).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

