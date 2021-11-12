NOIA Network Trading Up 74% Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00227330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00091514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

