Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nobilis Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $11.90 on Friday. Nobilis Health has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLTH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

