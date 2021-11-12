Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

NSANY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 110,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

NSANY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nissan Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.