NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NYSE NIO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,271,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NIO has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

