Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) is Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. NIO accounts for 1.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 348,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,271,852. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

